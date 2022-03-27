Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris

(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly pointed and presented a weapon near Loris on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on Dempsey Drive.

The man was seen on surveillance photos and is believed to be driving a silver, four-door Ford F-150 with tinted windows and chrome side steps.

🚨WANTED - POINTING & PRESENTING🚨 HCPD is seeking to identify and locate the individual in these surveillance photos,...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
1 killed in Highway 17 Bypass crash
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Garden City ice cream shop announces it will close
Garden City ice cream shop announces it won’t return this year
3 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Darlington County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say