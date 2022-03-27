Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly pointed and presented a weapon near Loris on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on Dempsey Drive.

The man was seen on surveillance photos and is believed to be driving a silver, four-door Ford F-150 with tinted windows and chrome side steps.

🚨WANTED - POINTING & PRESENTING🚨 HCPD is seeking to identify and locate the individual in these surveillance photos,... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

