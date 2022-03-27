Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly pointed and presented a weapon near Loris on Saturday.
The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on Dempsey Drive.
The man was seen on surveillance photos and is believed to be driving a silver, four-door Ford F-150 with tinted windows and chrome side steps.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
