FIRST ALERT: Staying dry and breezy with cooler temperatures tonights

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With that dry cold front already passed through, it’s going to keep temperatures cooler this afternoon. However, the fire threat continues this afternoon.

TODAY:

If you’re heading out to church this morning, you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland. Northwest winds will keep our high temperatures cooler than normal in the low 60s. Besides the mild weather, we’ll see plenty of blue skies today.

Highs will be in the low to 60s in the Pee Dee
Highs will be in the low to 60s in the Pee Dee(WMBF)

FIRE THREAT CONTINUES

Although it is going to be a beautiful Sunday, we will still have the threat for fires. We are going to continue to have extremely low humidity and breezy conditions. Winds will gust up to 25 mph, not as bad as Saturday but still windy. Those conditions are ideal to spread small fires into bigger wildfires.

TONIGHT

With Northwest winds and clear skies, temperatures are going to be even colder for Monday morning. We’re expecting highs in the upper 30s in the Grand Strand and mid 30s inland. Frost will definitely be possible for Monday morning.

Temperatures are going to fall in the 30s tonight
Temperatures are going to fall in the 30s tonight(WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

After the cold start to our Monday morning, temperatures will stay cooler than to start the week. However, temperatures are expected to reach back in the 70s and 80s by midweek. Besides the temperatures, the weather is going to remain quiet. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through Tuesday, clouds will build in on Wednesday, and chances for storms. We’re keeping an eye on Thursday for severe threats.

Temperatures return in the 70s by mid week
Temperatures return in the 70s by mid week(WMBF)

