Earthquake recorded in Elgin area, 21st quake since late December
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30; the quake was centered east of Elgin, officials say.
This is the 17th low-magnitude earthquake recorded in South Carolina this year, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division says.
It was also the 21st quake to occur in the Elgin/Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021.
The last tremor in the area happened on March 9.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.