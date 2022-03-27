Crews at scene of nearly 200-acre wildfire in Marion County, homes evacuated

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were on the scene of a massive wildfire in Marion County.

The Marion Rural Fire Department said the nearly 200-acre blaze occurred in the Brittons Neck area on Saturday.

Station 20 assisting Station 80 on a estimated 200+ acre wildfire in Brittons Neck. Station 10 and Station 30 also on scene. South Carolina Forestry Commission with multiple dozer units plowing fire breaks. Posted by Marion Rural Fire Dept. on Saturday, March 26, 2022

City of Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass told WMBF News that his department was assisting at the scene “along with a lot of other departments.” The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also at the scene.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said deputies are helping with traffic control in the area, and several people have been evacuated from their homes. The sheriff added that those evacuated were either moved to the Safford Center in Gresham.

He also said there was heavy smoke in the areas of Highway 908 along Gresham Road, Paul Richardson Road and Nebo Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as nightfall sets in, as it can be very difficult to see when driving.

No injuries or damage to homes were reported as of around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze came as multiple counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee issued burn bans on Saturday due to weather conditions favorable to wildfires.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

