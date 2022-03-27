Coastal Carolina softball falls to Texas State

CONWAY, S.C. – In a game that saw both teams combine for 20 hits, the Coastal Carolina softball team fought until the end but fell to Texas State 9-7 on Sunday at St. John Stadium.

With the loss, CCU dropped to 12-17 overall and 1-8 in Sun Belt Conference play while TXST improved to 17-13 overall and 5-4 in conference play with the win.

Texas State looked to start the scoring early as the Bobcats left three runners on in the top of the first inning.

A Makiya Thomas standup double to right-center-field started the Coastal offense in the bottom of the first inning. Keirstin Roose singled down the left-field line to plate Thomas and put the hosts up 1-0. Roose advanced to second on a wild pitch before Riley Zana’s sacrifice bunt sent Roose to third. Iyanla De Jesus sent a sacrifice fly ball to right field to score Roose home and make the score 2-0.

Back-to-back walks started things off for the Bobcats in the top of the second inning before Kylie George reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Samara Langway was out at home on a fielder’s choice from a Hannah Earls single before Ciara Trahan doubled to center field to drive in George and Anna Jones to even the score at 2-2.

An error by Texas State in the bottom of the third allowed Thomas to reach first base followed by Roose blasting her eighth home run of the season over the palms trees in center field to put the Chants up 4-2. Zana singled past the shortstop before advancing to second on a wild pitch. De Jesus drew a base on balls before the Chants would leave two on base.

The Bobcats used a five-run top of the fourth inning to propel past the Chanticleers and make the score, 7-4.

Neither team was able to break the scoreline in the fifth, as both teams left one runner stranded.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Maddy Jennings drew her 14th walk of the season before Shae Schreckengost singled to left field to advance pinch-runner Da’Vidria Robinson. Jay Wrightsman reached base on a fielder’s choice while Robinson and pinch-runner Kennedy Ellis were both out on the double play.

Payton Ebersole sent her fifth home run of the season deep over the right-field wall to bring home Wrightsman and make the score, 7-6 before Thomas singled past second base. Thomas stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch.

Roose sent a single deep to the right-field wall to send home Thomas and tie the contest at 7-7.

Texas State added two runs in the top of the seventh started by an Anna Jones single to put the final score at 9-7.

CCU returns to action for a midweek matchup on the road against Winthrop on Tuesday, March 29. Game one is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

