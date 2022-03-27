Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird-feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Garden City ice cream shop announces it will close
Garden City ice cream shop announces it won’t return this year
3 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Darlington County
Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Loris; area road closed
Loris area fire contained after growing to nearly 400 acres, crews say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say