1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass early Sunday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the wreck happened near 38th Avenue North at around 2:25 a.m.

Bellamy said a 42-year-old woman died of injuries she sustained as a result of the crash. Her name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

