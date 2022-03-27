1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass early Sunday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the wreck happened near 38th Avenue North at around 2:25 a.m.

Bellamy said a 42-year-old woman died of injuries she sustained as a result of the crash. Her name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

