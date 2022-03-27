Submit a Tip
1 dead in Marlboro County crash, SCHP says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash late Saturday in Marlboro County.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Jones said a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on East Main Street when it ran off the road to the right and struck a culvert.

The driver was ejected as a result of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

