Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner: 3 dead after crash in Darlington County

(AP Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have died after a crash in Darlington County early Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states it happened on Indian Branch Road near Branhams Airport Road just after 6:30 a.m.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said three men died as a result of the crash. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Pamela Chassen
Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart
The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station
James Bellamy
Suspect in 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree officially extradited to Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
Temperatures are going to reach in the 60s this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Sunny & breezy Saturday; coolers temperatures expected tomorrow