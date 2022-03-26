Coroner: 3 dead after crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have died after a crash in Darlington County early Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states it happened on Indian Branch Road near Branhams Airport Road just after 6:30 a.m.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said three men died as a result of the crash. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

