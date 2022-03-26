Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With summer right around the corner, Surfside Beach leaders want to make safety a priority.

Officials are currently looking for proposals for vendors to expand the total number of cameras, as well as upgrades.

The town currently has 20 cameras throughout the beach area and expects to increase the total number to 40 in months to come.

The expansion of cameras would help reduce crime and reassure visitors that public safety among Surfside Beach remains at the forefront.

“This wireless camera infrastructure not only allows us to record events that are happening in this area, but also it is viewable in our communication center so our communications officers can see in real-time the things that are going down here-and get officers down here efficiently as possible if we’re needed,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann.

The request for proposal deadline is March 30.

Hofmann said he anticipates the project to be complete by July 1.

