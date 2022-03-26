Submit a Tip
Police: Suspect in custody after 17-year-old killed in Laurinburg shooting

Isaiah Thomas Easterling
Isaiah Thomas Easterling(Laurinburg PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody a day after authorities said a teenager was killed and two others were in a Pee Dee shooting.

The Laurinburg Police Department said 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas Easterling surrendered on Friday.

His arrest stems from an incident in which officers responded to the area of Willow Drive at around noon Thursday for a shots fired call. Police arrived at the scene and found 17-year-old Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities were then called to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where two other victims ran to after also being shot. The two men, a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of them was released, while the other was taken to another hospital for additional treatment.

Easterling was on the run for more than 24 hours after the incident and was also considered armed and dangerous.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police said Easterling will be booked into the Scotland County Detention Center after processing.

