No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was seriously hurt after a helicopter crash in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews responded to an area near the AVX parking lot off 17th Avenue South at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Four passengers were on board, according to the department.

MBFD responded to a helicopter accident in the AVX parking lot off of 17th Ave S. 4 passengers were on board, but none had major injuries. Airport Fire and the FAA will be investigating the accident. #mbfd #helicopteraccident pic.twitter.com/LGNlgRroRr — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) March 26, 2022

The Myrtle Beach International Airport Fire Department and the FAA are investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.