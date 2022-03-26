Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say

No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say(MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was seriously hurt after a helicopter crash in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews responded to an area near the AVX parking lot off 17th Avenue South at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Four passengers were on board, according to the department.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport Fire Department and the FAA are investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Pamela Chassen
Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart
James Bellamy
Suspect in 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree officially extradited to Horry County
The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
Sharoyal Patrice Lester
Deputies: Woman cuts, slashes man holding child in Marlboro County
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, troopers say