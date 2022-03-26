No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was seriously hurt after a helicopter crash in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews responded to an area near the AVX parking lot off 17th Avenue South at around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Four passengers were on board, according to the department.
The Myrtle Beach International Airport Fire Department and the FAA are investigating the accident.
