Man charged with attempted murder in Marlboro County shooting

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting left one person hurt early Saturday.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Henry Lane in Clio after reports someone had been shot.

Authorities found a male victim at the scene with apparent injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was then airlifted to a hospital.

An investigation found that the suspect, 35-year-old James Doster, got into an altercation with his girlfriend at some point Friday evening.

She left and then returned to the home with a family member to retrieve some of her property. That’s when authorities say Doster allegedly shot the family member after another altercation.

Doster is charged with attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

No further details were provided on the victim’s condition as of Saturday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.