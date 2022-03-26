Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing man with dementia

Jamilton Bello Rey
Jamilton Bello Rey(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Horry County Police Department said 74-year-old Jamilton Bello Rey was last seen at around 10 a.m. Friday near his home on Grapevine Street, which is outside Myrtle Beach.

Police said Rey has dementia and is considered to be at risk.

He’s reported to be around 5′11″ and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a light-colored polo and blue jeans.

The HCPD also asks anyone who encounters Rey to be aware of a communication barrier. Officers may also be seen searching on foot or in patrol cars in nearby areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

