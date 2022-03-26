Garden City ice cream shop announces it won’t return this year

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A spot to grab a scoop of ice cream along the Grand Strand has announced it will be closing its doors for the summer.

In a Facebook post on Friday, those with Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream said it was told that it will not be able to return to its building on North Waccamaw Drive in Garden City this year.

It’s located in the same building as the Kingfisher Inn and next to the Garden City Pier, which just re-opened for the 2022 season last week.

Painter’s also said in the post that the building is being demolished “to make room for parking.”

“We are just as heartbroken as you are but we are currently discussing relocating. Stay tuned for future updates,” the post read.

You can view the full post below:

Unfortunately, we were just recently made aware that we will not be able to return to our building this year. They are... Posted by Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream on Friday, March 25, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.