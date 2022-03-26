Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny & breezy Saturday; coolers temperatures expected tomorrow

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend here in the Pee Dee. However, we’re going to be dry enough where the threat of fire spread has increased

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

A red flag warning is in effect for the entire Palmetto state. Although temperatures are going to be mild, with highs in the mid 60s, however, we’re going to see extremely dry air with dew points in the 30s. The reason why the fire threat is increased for today, is that, it’s going to be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph throughout the day. Dry air and breezy conditions make ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

Gusty winds and low humidity makes ideal conditions to help fires spread
TODAY:

Besides the fire threat, it’s still going to be a pleasant day. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. Tonight, we are going to remain quiet and breezy. We’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the lows 40 in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland. However, with breezy conditions, we’ll see wind chills in the 30s.

Temperatures are going to reach in the 60s this afternoon
COOLER WEATHER AHEAD

A dry cold front is going to pass through the area tonight. We’re not expecting any rain with system, so we are going to remain quiet and breezy. We’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the lows 40 in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland. However, with breezy conditions, we’ll see wind chills in the 30s. Temperatures are going to be a little cooler for Sunday with highs in the lows 60s in the Pee Dee, but it is going to be a chilly start to the work week. Temperatures for Monday morning are going to be near 40s in the Grand Strand and mid 30s inland. Frost will be possible for our inland areas.

A dry cold front will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow
THE REST OF THE WEEK

The cold weather isn’t going to be here for long, we’ll warm back up in the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. The weather is going to remain quiet, as the next best chance for rain will be on Thursday.

