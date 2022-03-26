Submit a Tip
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Dollywood officials have closed Drop Line, their drop tower ride, after a 14-year-old fell to his death at Orlando amusement park Icon Park.
(WILX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials have closed Drop Line, their drop tower ride, after a 14-year-old fell to his death at Orlando amusement park Icon Park.

Drop Line was manufactured by the same company that made the ride in Florida, Dollywood officials told WVLT News.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.

Wes Ramey, Dollywood

