Deputies: Woman cuts, slashes man holding child in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman in custody after deputies say she cut and slashed a man holding their child on Saturday.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation found 28-year-old Sharoyal Patrice Lester, of Clio, allegedly assaulted the victim after a confrontation.

Deputies responded to the area of Woods Avenue in Clio and found the victim with several slash wounds to his arms and face.

The investigation also found the victim was holding he and Lester’s 10-month-old child at the time of the incident.

Lester was then arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

She’s being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

