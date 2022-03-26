Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Loris; area road closed

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters responded to a nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were called to the area of Watts Road at around 3 p.m.

As a result, nearby Green Sea Road is closed to traffic due to low visibility. Residents may also see smoke in the area.

The call comes as a burn ban is in place for unincorporated areas of Horry County due to favorable weather conditions for wildfires.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are helping county crews contain the blaze.

Casey also said no injuries were reported and no structures are threatened.

