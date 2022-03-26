Submit a Tip
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/(MGN/byeangel / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have officially declared that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board. Construction excavators dug into the crash site Saturday in the search for wreckage, remains and the second black box. Pumps were used to drain water as muddy conditions in the rainy Guizhou region hampered the search.

The cause of the crash remains a mystery. Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder. The plane was flying at 29,000 feet when it suddenly plunged to the ground. It was headed for Guangzhou, an export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

