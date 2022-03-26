1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crash in Horry County on Saturday.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 319 near Field Woods Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

Jones said the rider of a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the roadway and overturned several times.

The rider was also ejected as a result of the crash. They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.