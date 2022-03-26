1 hurt after being shot in Florence County
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot in the Pee Dee early Saturday.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Alligator Road.
He added the person shot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
No further details were immediately available.
