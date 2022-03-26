Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 hurt after being shot in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Alligator Road.

He added the person shot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Pamela Chassen
Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart
James Bellamy
Suspect in 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree officially extradited to Horry County
The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
dhec sign
DHEC reports two chickenpox outbreaks this month, urges families to stay updated on vaccinations
Temporary WIC benefits extended in SC through September