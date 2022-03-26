1 hurt after being shot in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Alligator Road.

He added the person shot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

