Tom Rice co-sponsors bill to revoke federal funding from schools allowing trans athletes to compete

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC) joined 33 legislators in cosponsoring a bill that would prevent schools that allow transgender participation in sports from receiving federal funds.

Rice signed on to the ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’ (H.R. 426) this week.

“I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” Rice said. “Biological males should not be able to compete against biological females period. I stand with Emma Weyant and all-female athletes who deserve equal opportunity in joining teams, setting records, and earning scholarships.”

This legislation would require school athletic organizations to comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

Title IX is a regulation created under the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education for all schools or educational institutions that receive federal funding.

In June of 2021, the United States Department of Education issued a Notice of Interpretation saying that Title IX protects from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Title IX is codified federal law which means that it can be amended through the legislative process.

If passed, H.R. 426 would violate federal law for a recipient of Title IX federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.

Opponents say the ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’ would violate Title IX. Proponents argue there are physical advantages for transgender females that would promote unfairness within female sports. Thus, allowing trans people to play on teams that match their gender identity, would violate Title IX and destroy the level playing field the law was passed to protect.

President Joe Biden issued two executive orders in 2021 that focused on “combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation” and guaranteeing an “educational Environment Free from Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity.”

