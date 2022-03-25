Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tom Rice co-sponsors bill to revoke federal funding from schools allowing trans athletes to compete

(WCJB File)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC) joined 33 legislators in cosponsoring a bill that would prevent schools that allow transgender participation in sports from receiving federal funds.

Rice signed on to the ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’ (H.R. 426) this week.

“I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” Rice said. “Biological males should not be able to compete against biological females period. I stand with Emma Weyant and all-female athletes who deserve equal opportunity in joining teams, setting records, and earning scholarships.”

This legislation would require school athletic organizations to comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

Title IX is a regulation created under the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education for all schools or educational institutions that receive federal funding.

In June of 2021, the United States Department of Education issued a Notice of Interpretation saying that Title IX protects from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Title IX is codified federal law which means that it can be amended through the legislative process.

If passed, H.R. 426 would violate federal law for a recipient of Title IX federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.

Opponents say the ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’ would violate Title IX. Proponents argue there are physical advantages for transgender females that would promote unfairness within female sports. Thus, allowing trans people to play on teams that match their gender identity, would violate Title IX and destroy the level playing field the law was passed to protect.

President Joe Biden issued two executive orders in 2021 that focused on “combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation” and guaranteeing an “educational Environment Free from Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs...
Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
At Sugar Grove Elementary, since so many children were wearing green-colored clothing for St....
WHOOPS: School photos taken on St. Patrick’s Day leave parents with hilarious proofs
President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden: 'We're at an inflection point'
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Inflation is causing financial problems for food truck owners nationwide. (Source: CNN)
Food truck owners raise costs as prices surge