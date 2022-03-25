Suspect in 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree officially extradited to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused in a deadly crime spree over two and half years ago, has officially been extradited to Horry County.

James Laverne Bellamy, 51, of Tabor City, N.C. was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday.

He faces several charges including murder, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.

The charges stem from a crime spree that took place on August 15, 2018, where 57-year-old Gerard Celentano was killed during a robbery at the Food Lion at 110 E. Hwy. 905 in Longs. Authorities said that same night officers responded to a strong-arm robbery on Fox Bay Road in the Loris area and a robbery call at the Carolina Inn in the Loris area.

The U.S. Marshals ended up arresting Bellamy several days later in Fair Bluff, N.C. He also had warrants served on him for three counts of armed robbery at the Chadbourn Quik Mart.

According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Bellamy was convicted and sentenced in connection to that case in February 2022. Now that it appears the charges against him in North Carolina are resolved, he has been extradited to Horry County to face charges.

Stephon Miller and Rodney Gore were also arrested in the case, but according to public index records, charges against the two have been dismissed.

No other arrests have been made in the case.

