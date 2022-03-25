DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans to build a new, modernized bridge to replace the Centerville Road Bridge over the Reedy Creek Canal in Dillon County.

SCDOT announced Friday the new bridge will be wider and safer, with upgraded barrier walls, and will no longer be weight restricted. This will accommodate future truck traffic associated with the area’s increased economic development.

SCDOT: New bridge planned for Dillon County on Centerville Road (SCDOT)

The department is replacing replace hundreds of deficient bridges across the state as part of the agency’s 10-year Strategic Plan.

Due to the relatively low traffic volumes and to minimize the replacement duration, cost, and impact to property owners in the area, the road will be closed during replacement work.

The bridge is scheduled to close on April 18, 2022, and reopen in August 2022.

The detour will use SC-34 to S-17-82 (Fire Tower Road) to S-17-28 (Cashua Ferry Road) and back to S-17-28 (Centerville Road).

