Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a pharmacy technician at a Conway Walmart after they said she stole pills from a patient.

Warrants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show 68-year-old Pamela Chassen unlawfully obtained quantities of hydrocodone last Friday from the Walmart pharmacy on Church Street.

Chassen is accused of taking the hydrocodone from a filled patient bottle and was found to be in possession of the pills, according to the warrant.

She was taken into custody on Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances.

Chassen was released hours later from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.