Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pepsi teams up with IHOP for maple syrup cola

Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.(PEPSICO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

It follows a spate of other unusual limited-edition flavors in recent years, including Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi Cracker Jack.

The soft drink giant announced the new drink on Thursday.

It’s not available at the retail level, not even at IHOP locations.

However, it is available through a social media giveaway until March 29.

For a chance to get the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes.

Just tag IHOP and add the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be selected, and one winner will also get a custom Pepsi spout, inspired by IHOP’s iconic syrup pitchers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station