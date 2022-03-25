HGTC students to showcase skills at the South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo is back in Conway for the second straight year.

People from across the state come to showcase their skills, but the event is adding one new wrinkle this year.

Local college students will be able to participate for the first time.

Competitions for both new and veteran lineworkers will include a “Hartman Rescue” where climbers must scale a 40-foot pole to rescue a simulated injured worker.

“Is a great opportunity for us we are all hungry to find a job. We are all looking to find jobs in the utility industry,” said Donald Jackson, a student at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Jackson also said he’s looking forward to testing himself against the competition.

“The adrenaline you get when climbing the pole. You are high up there. It’s great. I enjoy the work outside,” he said.

Jackson took several months of class learning and preparing for the event, and admitted that it was intimidating at first.

That didn’t stop him, though.

“You kind of get over those fears and you get used to the motion and climbing and are more trusting your equipment and staying safe,” said Jackson.

What keeps him climbing up those electrical poles is to help the community in the event of a natural disaster.

“You are out there helping people,” he said. “It’s a great career to take and [there’s] definitely job security in this field. When people’s power goes off they don’t understand all the background to maintain that power,” said Jackson.

The rodeo also provides him and others a chance to connect with multiple people in the field.

Nick Adams, director of regulatory compliance with The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, says this is an opportunity to fill in some of the jobs opening in the field soon.

“This is something we saw as a cooperative,” he said. “This could possibly benefit technical students and across the state as far as the hiring process. we are at the time now that we are seeing a lot of turnovers, We’ve seen people new folks coming in with this new trade.”

The rodeo runs through Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. It’s also open to the public, located at 2774 Cultra Road in Conway.

