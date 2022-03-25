Submit a Tip
Gov. Cooper orders flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of fallen Marines

Four U.S. Marines based at Camp Lejeune died during a training exercise in Norway on March 18.
North Carolina state flag
North Carolina state flag(WBTV | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered for all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of four Camp Lejeune based Marines who died during a training flight in Norway on March 18.

The order will go into effect at sunrise on Monday, March 28 and will continue through sunset on Wednesday, March 30.

The Marines were Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky., Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

All four were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in New River, N.C.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the four Marines from North Carolina who lost their lives overseas,” Cooper said. “We’re grateful for our service members today and every day.”

The incident happened in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, which was a NATO-backed training exercise that included many allies and partner nations.

Gov. Cooper is also encouraging individuals, businesses, schools and municipalities to fly flags at half-staff in the fallen Marines’ honor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

