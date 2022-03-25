Submit a Tip
Georgetown County deputies search for man accused of strangling, kidnapping woman

Willie Lee Bethea
Willie Lee Bethea(Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a kidnapping suspect.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Willie Lee Bethea.

Deputies said Bethea strangled a woman and forced her in her own vehicle before driving away. The alleged incident happened on Feb. 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim managed to jump out of her vehicle and run to a nearby police department for help.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Deputies said Bethea may still be driving the vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect may still be driving the victim's vehicle.(Source: GCSO)

Deputies said Bethea, who is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, is wanted for first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. Bethea has ties to Georgetown and Dillon counties.

If you have any information on Bethea’s whereabouts, call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

