Georgetown County deputies search for man accused of strangling, kidnapping woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a kidnapping suspect.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Willie Lee Bethea.

Deputies said Bethea strangled a woman and forced her in her own vehicle before driving away. The alleged incident happened on Feb. 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim managed to jump out of her vehicle and run to a nearby police department for help.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Deputies said Bethea may still be driving the vehicle.

Deputies said Bethea, who is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, is wanted for first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. Bethea has ties to Georgetown and Dillon counties.

If you have any information on Bethea’s whereabouts, call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

