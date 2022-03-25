Gamecocks drop series opener to No. 4 Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA - No. 4 Vanderbilt scored four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh in a 10-0 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team on Thursday night (March 24) at Founders Park.

Starting pitcher Noah Hall struck out six in six innings of work, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Hall had clean innings in the first four, but ran into trouble in the fifth after a walk, single and sacrifice bunt. An RBI groundout from Enrique Bradfield Jr. plated the first run and a Davis Diaz double made it 2-0. After a hit by pitch, Dom Keegan lined one off Hall’s leg. The single and throwing error made it 3-0 and an infield single from Troy LeNeve put Vandy up 4-0. Hall came back in the sixth and threw up a scoreless frame.

The Commodores plated five in the seventh on five hits, then scored a run in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk. Carolina had six hits on the night in its second shutout of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Jalen Vasquez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Gamecocks.

• Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3.

• The game was televised on ESPN2.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Vanderbilt continue their three-game series Friday night (March 25) at 7 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

