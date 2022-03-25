Submit a Tip
Frank Martin heading to UMass

South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks former head coach is saying goodbye to South Carolina. Friday the announcement came that Martin is heading to University of Massachusetts Amherst. His departure from UofSC comes after ten years of coaching the men’s basketball team.

