Frank Martin heading to UMass

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks former head coach is saying goodbye to South Carolina. Friday the announcement came that Martin is heading to University of Massachusetts Amherst. His departure from UofSC comes after ten years of coaching the men’s basketball team.

