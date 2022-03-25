Submit a Tip
Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally

The rally for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd will be on April 9th at 7:00 p.m.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELMA, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina next month.

The rally for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd will be on April 9th at 7:00 p.m.

The Save America Rally will be at “The Farm at 95″, a wedding venue on Batten Road between Selma and Micro.

Tickets for the event are on a first come first served basis and there is a limit to two tickets for each mobile telephone number.

The rally is five weeks before the May 17th primary election.

