Former President Donald Trump headed to N.C. to endorse Ted Budd in campaign rally
The rally for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd will be on April 9th at 7:00 p.m.
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELMA, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina next month.
The Save America Rally will be at “The Farm at 95″, a wedding venue on Batten Road between Selma and Micro.
Tickets for the event are on a first come first served basis and there is a limit to two tickets for each mobile telephone number.
The rally is five weeks before the May 17th primary election.
