FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire weather Saturday - FIRE WEATHER WATCH issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the entire area for Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a FIRE WEATHER WATCH which is in effect through Saturday. A fire weather watch means that conditions are favorable for the rapid and unpredictable spread of any wildfires that may develop.

Despite Thursday’s rainfall, extremely low humidity and strong wind gusts will dry out area brush, forests and open lands. Wind gusts on Saturday will reach 35 to 40 mph at times during the afternoon and evening. In addition, humidity levels will fall to as low as 20% by late in the day. These extremely low humidity levels will make brush very dry and vulnerable to rapid wildfire expansion.

Wind gusts on Saturday will reach as high as 25 to 40 mph. (WMBF)

It is highly advised to avoid any outdoor burning on Saturday.

The watch may be upgraded to a RED FLAG WARNING.

