Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous fire weather Saturday - FIRE WEATHER WATCH issued

Dangerous fire weather conditions will develop on Saturday .
Dangerous fire weather conditions will develop on Saturday .(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the entire area for Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a FIRE WEATHER WATCH which is in effect through Saturday. A fire weather watch means that conditions are favorable for the rapid and unpredictable spread of any wildfires that may develop.

Despite Thursday’s rainfall, extremely low humidity and strong wind gusts will dry out area brush, forests and open lands. Wind gusts on Saturday will reach 35 to 40 mph at times during the afternoon and evening. In addition, humidity levels will fall to as low as 20% by late in the day. These extremely low humidity levels will make brush very dry and vulnerable to rapid wildfire expansion.

Wind gusts on Saturday will reach as high as 25 to 40 mph.
Wind gusts on Saturday will reach as high as 25 to 40 mph.(WMBF)

It is highly advised to avoid any outdoor burning on Saturday.

The watch may be upgraded to a RED FLAG WARNING.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs...
Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
Willie Lee Bethea
Georgetown County deputies search for man accused of strangling, kidnapping woman
Pamela Chassen
Pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient at Conway Walmart
Bridge closed sign
SCDOT: New bridge planned for Dillon County on Centerville Road