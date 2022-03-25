Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, cooler weekend on tap

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today.
Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An isolated shower will be possible before sunrise today as the rain FINALLY comes to an end.

TODAY

As the sun comes up, partly cloudy skies will start to become common across the areas as the cloud deck finally moves out of the area. It’s been a solid 24 hours of rain across the Grand Strand and finally, we are going to be done with it. While the rain was much-needed, it’s nice to see a sunny forecast for today and into the weekend.

Decreasing clouds today under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Decreasing clouds today under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.(WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 60s today with a few 70° readings inland today. Look for Florence and areas along I-95 to reach 71-72° today while the beaches remain in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND

A second cold front will move toward the area tonight. The main impact of this cold front will be gusty winds up to 25 mph. Dry air will keep things dry overnight and into the start of the weekend but it will bring in cooler weather just in time for Saturday & Sunday.

The weekend is a cooler one but still sunny!
The weekend is a cooler one but still sunny!(WMBF)

We will start Saturday off with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid 60s with breezy winds throughout the day as the cold front moves through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand on Saturday.

Temperatures will fall Saturday night but with the wind still remaining breezy, we shouldn’t see much of a frost threat for Sunday morning. However, you will wake up to a cooler morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday morning. Cold air will continue to blow into the region for Sunday. Highs will only reach the lower 60s. Most of Sunday is spent in the 50s!

It's a cool start to Monday with patchy frost inland. You might need to cover up those plants,...
It's a cool start to Monday with patchy frost inland. You might need to cover up those plants, especially inland!(WMBF)

As we head into Sunday night, winds will decrease and with another round of colder temperatures, frost will need to be watched for inland areas. Sunday night and into Monday morning will feature temperatures in the mid 30s inland.

TEMPERATURE TREND

Despite a cooler weekend, we rebound for next week.
Despite a cooler weekend, we rebound for next week.(WMBF)

As we head into next week, highs will climb back into the 70s and eventually the 80s for inland areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Thursday next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand

Latest News

Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
Nasty & stormy day ahead
Nasty & stormy day ahead
Nasty & stormy day ahead
Heavy rain and an isolated strong storm or two will remain possible through this morning.
FIRST ALERT: Nasty & stormy day ahead