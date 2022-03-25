FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, cooler weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An isolated shower will be possible before sunrise today as the rain FINALLY comes to an end.

TODAY

As the sun comes up, partly cloudy skies will start to become common across the areas as the cloud deck finally moves out of the area. It’s been a solid 24 hours of rain across the Grand Strand and finally, we are going to be done with it. While the rain was much-needed, it’s nice to see a sunny forecast for today and into the weekend.

Decreasing clouds today under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 60s today with a few 70° readings inland today. Look for Florence and areas along I-95 to reach 71-72° today while the beaches remain in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND

A second cold front will move toward the area tonight. The main impact of this cold front will be gusty winds up to 25 mph. Dry air will keep things dry overnight and into the start of the weekend but it will bring in cooler weather just in time for Saturday & Sunday.

The weekend is a cooler one but still sunny! (WMBF)

We will start Saturday off with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid 60s with breezy winds throughout the day as the cold front moves through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand on Saturday.

Temperatures will fall Saturday night but with the wind still remaining breezy, we shouldn’t see much of a frost threat for Sunday morning. However, you will wake up to a cooler morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday morning. Cold air will continue to blow into the region for Sunday. Highs will only reach the lower 60s. Most of Sunday is spent in the 50s!

It's a cool start to Monday with patchy frost inland. You might need to cover up those plants, especially inland! (WMBF)

As we head into Sunday night, winds will decrease and with another round of colder temperatures, frost will need to be watched for inland areas. Sunday night and into Monday morning will feature temperatures in the mid 30s inland.

TEMPERATURE TREND

Despite a cooler weekend, we rebound for next week. (WMBF)

As we head into next week, highs will climb back into the 70s and eventually the 80s for inland areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Thursday next week.

