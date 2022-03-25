Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.

According to Conway police, the incident happened at 2735 Church Street. A Google search shows that location is a Murphy Express.

Conway police shared several photos of the suspect on social media Friday morning.

The suspect has a beard and was seen wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants. Police said he was driving a white or grey Ford F-250.

If you have any information, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

