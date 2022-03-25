Conway police search for man accused of pulling gun at gas station
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
According to Conway police, the incident happened at 2735 Church Street. A Google search shows that location is a Murphy Express.
Conway police shared several photos of the suspect on social media Friday morning.
The suspect has a beard and was seen wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants. Police said he was driving a white or grey Ford F-250.
If you have any information, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.