City issues ‘boil water notice’ for parts of Myrtle Beach due to water main leak

As a precaution, residents along Kingston Road, Carolina Circle, Shore Drive and Beach Drive are asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has issued a precautionary “boil water notice” for the northern area of the city due to a water main leak.

The city said repairs are underway to the leak in the eight-inch water main and are expected to be completed shortly.

As a precaution, residents along Kingston Road, Carolina Circle, Shore Drive and Beach Drive are asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Friday, March 25, 2022

Bottled water can also be used as an alternative.

The addresses for those impacted are:

  • 302-414 Kingston Road
  • 300-304 Caroline Circle
  • 10100 Shore Drive
  • 9994 Beach Drive

When tests confirm that the water is safe to drink after the repair, the boil water notice will be lifted, which usually occurs within 48 hours.

