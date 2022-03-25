Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center
From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs...
Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto