Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alpha Male Clinic in Myrtle Beach can help you get summer ready

gst
gst
By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Alpha Male Clinic will celebrate their 1 year anniversary this April.

We loved learning about how they’re able to reach your health goals. Plus, we caught up with an FDNY 9/11 first responder who says it’s changed his life.

Come along with us to learn about what they have to offer!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs...
Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City
Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

gst
Eggs Up Grill Guests Say More Cheese Please
gst
IV Hydration Therapy at Alpha Male Clinic
gst
Weight Loss Journey at Alpha Male Clinic
gst
The Process at Alpha Male Clinic