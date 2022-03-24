Two arrested in connection to Florence shooting that sent victim, suspect to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are in custody in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Florence.

Florence police officers arrested Tyrese Mckithen around 10 a.m. Wednesday along Tallulah Street. He is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Hours later, Tiandre Young turned himself into the Florence Police Department. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said the charges stem from a shooting on March 1 along Bradford Street, which sent the victim and Young to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said Young had an argument with the victim before the shooting. They said McKithen then drove Young from the scene and helped him conceal the gun involved in the shooting.

Both are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

