Tiger Woods is on the entry list for 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf legend Tiger Woods is on the entry list for the 2022 Masters.

That could make the first full-scale Masters Tournament since the start of the pandemic even more sweet.

Woods had said he was getting ready to return to some form of competition after suffering a devastating car wreck that has meant a long stint of rehabilitation.

Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age 43 in 2019. That 2019 career comeback was followed less than a year later by the high-speed crash in California that broke and fractured multiple bones.

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this month.

And even though he may be at the Masters, there will be a notable absence: For the first time in nearly 30 years, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson won’t be at Augusta National. In February, he said he was stepping away from golf.

Masters week will be April 4-10.

