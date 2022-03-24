This Is Carolina: HCPD officers build doghouses for owners in need

Submit a Tip
By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s something making noise at the Horry County Animal Care Center.

It’s not the dogs barking.

It’s the sound of officers with the Horry County Police Department building doghouses.

LCpl. Thomas Kelliher and retired LCpl. Kip Miller work hard to turn loose pieces of plywood, vinyl siding and shingles into a comfortable space for dogs who need it.

“A lot of times, we go out as law enforcement officers, and we find that the doghouses in the community are just not up to code, they’re not up to the current living conditions that are necessary for a dog to thrive in,” Capt. Justin Wyatt with HCPD said.

Wyatt says when officers come across a situation like that, they can fine the dog’s owner up to $500.

Instead, HCPD officers like Pfc. Eric Zink are trying to help these people and their dogs.

“If I take $500 out of somebody’s pocket, do you really think they’re going to get a dog shelter for the dog? Probably not,” Zink said. “It’s going to make things much more difficult.”

The Horry County Animal Care Center also has an overcrowding problem, meaning if officers were to seize the dogs from their owners to take them to the center, it would only make that overcrowding worse.

It’s a win-win-win situation for the dogs, the dog owners and the officers.

The supplies for this project were all donated to the police department.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies like vinyl siding, shingles or plywood can do so by emailing shelter@horrycounty.org.

If you have a good news story you’d like us to share, send us an email at goodnews@wmbfnews.com or send Patrick Lloyd a message on Facebook.

