Suspect wanted after 17-year-old killed, two others hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager was killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee, and police say a suspect is at large.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers were called to the area of Willow Drive at around noon Thursday in response to a shots fired call. Police arrived at the scene and found 17-year-old Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities were then called to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where two other victims ran to after also being shot. The two men, a 22-year-old and 24-year-old, have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of them was released, while the other was taken to another hospital for additional treatment.

Police also identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas Easterling. He’s wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Easterling is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach or attempt to detain him but instead call 911.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the Laurinburg OPolice Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crime Stoppers at 910-266-814.

