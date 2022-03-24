Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A third suspect is in custody after a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this year.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday that 23-year-old Jacory Hytower was arrested and charged in connection to a Jan. 5 incident in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Police said at least two other suspects, later identified as 23-year-old Patrick Brave and 24-year-old Ryan Jobe Harrell, drove up to the victim’s home, where there was a fight between Brave and the victim.

The shooting resulted in the death of 42-year-old Bilal Harris, who was shot multiple times and found by responding officers. Harris died three days later after being taken to the hospital.

Brave and Harrell were both taken into custody in January.

Police later said Hytower was taken into custody in Bibb County, Georgia with the help of the U.S. Marahals Fugitive Task Force.

All three men are charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Hytower was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brave and Harrell also face additional charges.

Records show he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail, pending a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

