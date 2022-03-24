Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Jacory Hytower
Jacory Hytower(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A third suspect is in custody after a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this year.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday that 23-year-old Jacory Hytower was arrested and charged in connection to a Jan. 5 incident in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Police said at least two other suspects, later identified as 23-year-old Patrick Brave and 24-year-old Ryan Jobe Harrell, drove up to the victim’s home, where there was a fight between Brave and the victim.

The shooting resulted in the death of 42-year-old Bilal Harris, who was shot multiple times and found by responding officers. Harris died three days later after being taken to the hospital.

Brave and Harrell were both taken into custody in January.

Police later said Hytower was taken into custody in Bibb County, Georgia with the help of the U.S. Marahals Fugitive Task Force.

All three men are charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Hytower was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brave and Harrell also face additional charges.

Records show he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail, pending a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Police respond to ‘active incident’ in Florence
Marion County deputies investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital
Tiandre Young, Tyrese McKithen
Two arrested in connection to Florence shooting that sent victim, suspect to hospital
Jamal Dukes
Man charged with attempted murder in Hartsville shooting