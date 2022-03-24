Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of people were arrested in the Pee Dee after police found a suspicious vehicle at a bank parking lot.

The Lake City Police Department said it received a call about the vehicle on Wednesday and found four people asleep or passed out inside. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and could smell “a substance consistent with the scent of marijuana.”

Police then found marijuana, methamphetamines, and other potential scheduled drugs in a search of the vehicle.

All four people were arrested and charged as a result, including:

Craigory Andrew Bradford, II, 25 16 counts of forgery less than $10,000 Two counts of bank fraud Financial ID fraud First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance

Chelsey Ann Lewis, 28 Breach of trust of $10,000 or more Two counts of bank fraud First-offense manufacturing or distributing drugs

Ricky Justin Beard, 34 First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance

Sharon Springs Bradford, 56 First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance



Online records show Craigory Bradford and Beard remain at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday. Sharon Bradford and Lewis were both released on bond following their arrests.

An investigation is ongoing, and officails said additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

