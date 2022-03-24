Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City

From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs...
From left: Craigory Andrew Bradford II, Chelsey Ann Lewis, Ricky Justin Beard, Sharon Springs Bradford(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of people were arrested in the Pee Dee after police found a suspicious vehicle at a bank parking lot.

The Lake City Police Department said it received a call about the vehicle on Wednesday and found four people asleep or passed out inside. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and could smell “a substance consistent with the scent of marijuana.”

Police then found marijuana, methamphetamines, and other potential scheduled drugs in a search of the vehicle.

All four people were arrested and charged as a result, including:

  • Craigory Andrew Bradford, II, 25
    • 16 counts of forgery less than $10,000
    • Two counts of bank fraud
    • Financial ID fraud
    • First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance
  • Chelsey Ann Lewis, 28
    • Breach of trust of $10,000 or more
    • Two counts of bank fraud
    • First-offense manufacturing or distributing drugs
  • Ricky Justin Beard, 34
    • First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance
  • Sharon Springs Bradford, 56
    • First-offense possession of drugs or other controlled substance

Online records show Craigory Bradford and Beard remain at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday. Sharon Bradford and Lewis were both released on bond following their arrests.

An investigation is ongoing, and officails said additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

Latest News

Jacory Hytower
Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Isaiah Thomas Easterling
Suspect wanted after 17-year-old killed, two others hurt in Laurinburg shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest third suspect in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
.
VIDEO: Police respond to ‘active incident’ in Florence
North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center
North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center