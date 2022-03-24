Officials rescue people trapped under mobile home in Pickens County, storm damage reported

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Pickens County Emergency Management rescued people trapped under a mobile home on Lost Valley Road and work to clear storm damage in Pickens County.

Officials also said there is a lot of damage on Crystal Lane, Duncan Road, Reece Mill Road, Big Foot Road and Lost Valley Road.

Fox Carolina's Zac Prelutsky speaks with community members who worked to rescue woman from home in Pickens County.

Neighbors on Reece Mill Road said their roof was ripped off by the storms. Other witnesses described helping rescue a woman who was trapped in a home and emergency crews having to cut into the home to pull her to safety.

Billy Gibson, the director of Pickens County emergency services, said 12 homes were damaged in the area of Reece Mill Road. The damage ranged from some mobile home which were completely flipped to some homes with only a few shingles ripped off or cosmetic damage.

Zach Prelutsky talks to Pickens County emergency services director Billy Gibson about severe storms that damaged 12 homes.

Multiple power lines were also down across the area and crews were working to clear those.

Autoplay Caption

Stay tuned as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.