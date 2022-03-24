North Myrtle Beach investigating after wallets, phones stolen at aquatic center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a number of locks were cut in the men’s locker room at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center.

City Manager Mike Mahaney said the thief took wallets, phones and other items from the locker room.

He added that a similar situation happened on Thursday at another gym in the area.

There is an active investigation into the thefts in North Myrtle Beach and Horry County, Mahaney said.

