No. 20 Clemson Downs Winthrop 10-2

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 20 Clemson scored five runs in the second inning and sophomore right-hander Ricky Williams pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in the Tigers’ 10-2 victory over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 16-5, while the Eagles fell to 5-14. The two teams conclude their season series at Winthrop on Tuesday.

Williams (1-0) earned the win in his first career decision, as he gave up just two hits, no runs and one walk with three strikeouts in a career-long outing. Eagle reliever Macklin Ohs (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers plated five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Tyler Corbitt’s two-run single and Cooper Ingle’s two-run double, then Dylan Brewer hit a run-scoring groundout in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Benjamin Blackwell laced a run-scoring single and Max Wagner plated a run on a fielder’s choice.

In the seventh inning, Bryar Hawkins grounded a two-run single, giving every Tiger starter at least one hit in the game. Ty Hooks lined a two-run homer in the eighth inning to put Winthrop on the scoreboard.

The Tigers travel northward to play Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

