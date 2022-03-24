New Holiday Inn oceanfront resort in Myrtle Beach expected to open in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new oceanfront resort is making its way to the Grand Strand.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations announced Thursday that it has purchased 16 acres of undeveloped land to build the new resort. It will be located across the street from the company’s already-existing resort located off South Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The resort is expected to open in 2024 and will feature 152 one-to-four bedroom villas ranging in size from 746-1,900 square feet. The villas will also include patios with ocean views - with a portion designated for luxury options.

The company also provided an artist’s rendering of the exterior to WMBF News, clarifying that it is subject to change.

“We’ve experienced first-hand how much families love Myrtle Beach, as our South Beach Resort has been one of the most popular properties in the network for more than 10 years. Our team’s familiarity with the destination, coupled with the creative freedom of building from the ground up, means we have a great opportunity to create a truly unique resort,” Tom Nelson, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations said in a statement.

The location will also reportedly have other amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool with hot tubs and a beachside activity lawn.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.