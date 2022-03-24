Marion County deputies investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to the MUSC-Marion Emergency Department for a gunshot victim.

Authorities said the victim is getting treatment but is expected to be OK.

At this time, the sheriff’s office believes the shooting happened in the vicinity of East End Street in Mullins.

Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office during this investigation is asked to call MCSO Det. Rogers at 843-423-4594.

